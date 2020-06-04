More than half of students probably can't afford college due to Covid-19

With millions of Americans now out of work, one expense is suddenly out of reach for many: higher education.

More than half, or 56%, of college students say they can no longer afford their tuition tab, according to a survey by OneClass, which polled more than 10,000 current freshmen, sophomores and juniors from 200-plus colleges and universities across the country.

Just about half of all undergraduates said they need to figure out a new way to pay for school because of the impact of the pandemic on their financial standing, the report found.

Further, nearly 7% of students have already had to unenroll to find full-time employment or alternative education options, OneClass found.

For years, college costs have only gone up as incomes failed to keep pace.

Now with unemployment spiking to levels not seen since the Great Depression and hiring freezes instituted across industries, college affordability is particularly strained.

Already, nearly 40% of parents have tapped their child's college fund to help cover expenses due to economic fallout from the pandemic, according to another survey by LendingTree.

In addition, dramatic market swings have taken a toll on college savings account balances. Total 529-plan assets fell to $293 billion in March after hitting an all-time high of $328 billion in December, according to Morningstar.