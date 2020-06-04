Dyson founder reveals scrapped electric SUV that cost him $600 million, was meant to be Tesla rival — take a look

Billionaire James Dyson poses in front of the prototype for his company's electric SUV, a vehicle that was scrapped in October 2019 after he'd spent more than $600 million of his own money on the project.

British inventor and billionaire Sir James Dyson scrapped plans to mass-produce an electric SUV in October after deciding it would not be "commercially viable," ending a bid to join a list of rivals to Tesla that already includes startups like Rivian and Byton. Now, Dyson — who is best known as the founder of the eponymous brand that makes appliances from bagless vacuums to hairdryers — has unveiled photos and videos of the prototype electric SUV he and a team of engineers designed. After recently telling London's Sunday Times that he spent more than $600 million of his own money on the electric SUV project, Dyson wrote in a blog post on Wednesday that his team had "developed a radical car which was loaded with technology" and that he says was "ready for production."

Dyson has unveiled photos of its scrapped electric SUV. Source: Dyson

Dyson has an estimated net worth of roughly $6.3 billion, according to Forbes. Dyson's engineers designed the electric vehicle "from the ground-up," the billionaire writes, and built a basic platform for the SUV that could have also been used eventually to build other vehicle types (similar to the way Tesla's Model Y SUV is built on the same platform used by the Tesla Model 3 sedan). The platform could also adapt to different driving situations. When building speed, the Dyson electric SUV's platform would be able to "drop itself down to be more aerodynamic and then it could be raised up to give it even more ground clearance," Dyson writes.

The platform of Dyson's electric SUV. Source: Dyson

The Dyson electric SUV reportedly aimed to offer a range of 600 miles with a 150 kilowatt-hour battery pack (by comparison, Tesla's Model Y SUV has a range of up to 300 miles). In the blog post, Dyson touts the SUV's "highly efficient Electric Drive Unit (EDU) comprising Dyson digital electric motor, single speed transmission and state of the art power inverter."

Source: Dyson

"When I first drove our car, I felt exactly the same as when I first used our hairdryer prototype, or the vacuum cleaner — I enjoyed it, but I was not surprised, in fact we immediately looked for improvements," Dyson writes. He also notes the SUV's interior that has three rows of seats and room to fit "seven adults in comfort." "We wanted a more elegant, structural seat, with well-considered posture support. When you sit in this, it gives you that support in all the right areas," Dyson adds, referring to the SUV's seats that have a unique design with segmented cushions.