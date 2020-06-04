Private equity investments may be coming to your 401(k)

Savers using 401(k) plans may soon be able to invest their retirement money in private equity, long considered strictly the province of the well-to-do.

The U.S. Labor Department issued guidance Wednesday stipulating that business owners with 401(k) plans can more safely offer certain funds with a private equity component to their employees.

While some experts believe 401(k) savers could use those funds to get stronger returns, others believe doing so would expose them to high fees, more risk and predatory practices.

The funds addressed by the Labor Department include popular types like target-date funds, which are comprised of several different underlying investments and which generally decrease investment risk as a saver's retirement date nears.

The guidance gives more legal protection to businesses whose 401(k) plans offer TDFs that bundle in private equity.

However, the agency doesn't give the same blessing to those with a fund that invests solely in private equity, according to the guidance, which took the form of an information letter.

The SEC proposed rules late last year that would loosen restrictions around access to risky investments, such as private equity and hedge funds, for retail investors.

Such people, who invest money outside an institutional setting like a 401(k), need to be "accredited" to access these private investments, meaning they need at least $200,000 in annual income, a net worth exceeding $1 million (excluding the value of a home), or joint annual income with a spouse of more than $300,000.