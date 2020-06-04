Stock market live updates: Dow futures down 100, pause after big rally, jobless claims ahead

A trader walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange on May 26, 2020 in New York City.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as Wall Street took a breather from its blistering start to June. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 104 points lower, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 futures slid 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped nearly 0.2%. The Dow was coming off a three-day winning streak after rallying more than 500 points on Wednesday. The S&P 500 posted on Wednesday its longest winning streak since February. Traders looked ahead to the release of weekly U.S. jobless claims as they gauge the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. —Imbert

