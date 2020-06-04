The future of commerce needs more diverse voices, Shopify COO says

Shopify stands in solidarity with black communities around the globe and sees that the need for diversity and inclusion in business is needed now more than ever before, COO Harley Finkelstein told CNBC Thursday.

Shopify, an e-commerce platform that helps outfit businesses with online storefronts, was founded to help level the playing field in the business world and stands for equality, he said in a "Mad Money" interview.

"We stand with our black merchants, our black employees and the black community worldwide," Finkelstein said in his discussion with Jim Cramer.

The comments come as mostly peaceful protests against racism and police brutality, sparked by the police-involved death of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, grip the nation. The events have put the spotlight on disparities in the criminal justice system, economics and access to opportunities for minorities.

"We believe the future of commerce needs to have diverse voices, more voices not fewer," Finkelstein said.

One way the company is supporting black-owned businesses is by highlighting enterprises on its Twitter page and encouraging its followers to donate to police reform groups. Additionally, CEO Tobias Lutke said the company would commit a total of $1 million to multiple organizations.

"Our mission from day one has been to level that playing field, and it feels more important now than ever before to do that," Finkelstein said.