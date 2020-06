A sign thanking healthcare workers is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, U.S., on Monday, April 6, 2020.

The Nasdaq 100 rose to a record on Thursday, becoming the first major index to erase all of its losses from the coronavirus-induced sell-off.

The index, which consists of the largest non-financial stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, has rallied more than 43% from its intraday low on Marcy 23, but Wall Street analysts still think some of its biggest names have further to run.