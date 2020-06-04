Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Tyson Foods, Planet Fitness & more

Bernstein said in its upgrade of the poultry producer that it sees production levels beginning to recover.

"Coronavirus outbreaks in meat plants led to a sharp decline in pork and beef production in late April/early May, which has since partially recovered with U.S. pork production -6.2% YoY in the WE 5/29 vs. -33.9% in early May and beef production -7.6% vs. -33.6% in early May. Tyson resumed limited operations at most beef and pork plants in the first week of May. Based on our estimates, ~55% of Tyson's pork production capacity and ~36% of its beef capacity were completely idled as of May 1. Most of Tyson's plants are operating today, although at varying levels of reduced capacity due to absenteeism issues."