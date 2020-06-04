Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Tyson Foods, Planet Fitness & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Deutsche said in its upgrade of the bank that it sees an improving risk/reward.
"Some of the lag in shares is justified in our view as we had been cautious on the long term EPS power of WFC and we thought the current crisis would delay the turnaround story. There's also increasing market concerns that WFC may cut its dividend (currently yielding over 7%). However, most of all these risks seem priced into shares in our view. Furthermore, we expect the new CEO (Charlie Scharf) to lay out a medium/long term turnaround story later this year/early 2021."
Bernstein said in its upgrade of the poultry producer that it sees production levels beginning to recover.
"Coronavirus outbreaks in meat plants led to a sharp decline in pork and beef production in late April/early May, which has since partially recovered with U.S. pork production -6.2% YoY in the WE 5/29 vs. -33.9% in early May and beef production -7.6% vs. -33.6% in early May. Tyson resumed limited operations at most beef and pork plants in the first week of May. Based on our estimates, ~55% of Tyson's pork production capacity and ~36% of its beef capacity were completely idled as of May 1. Most of Tyson's plants are operating today, although at varying levels of reduced capacity due to absenteeism issues."