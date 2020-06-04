[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily press conference on the coronavirus outbreak as thousands of demonstrators continue to protest across the U.S. over the police killing of George Floyd.

New York City was put under its strictest curfew since the 1940s on Monday in response to mass protests over the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man, caused by a Minneapolis officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the curfew, which lasts from 8 p.m to 5 a.m., will continue through the rest of the week.

Earlier this week, the governor criticized de Blasio for not deploying enough police officers to stem looting after several nights of widespread property destruction and hundreds of arrests. The mayor has come under fire for defending the NYPD's actions, which many people have criticized as abusive. Videos show officers driving into crowds of protesters and pulling the mask off a protester and spraying him in the eyes with mace. De Blasio has since acknowledged that mistakes were made by officers and has called for investigations.

As the protests rage on, Cuomo has urged the public to be mindful that the coronavirus that devastated New York is still circulating.

"I know a lot of the protesters are so annoyed they don't want to hear about Covid anymore," Cuomo said on Tuesday. "'Covid is yesterday's news.' No, Covid is still a problem. Covid still kills also, so be mindful and respectful of that."

The state is moving forward with its plan to reopen certain regions in a phased approach. Some parts of the state have moved into phase two of the plan, which means businesses like barbers and hair salons can reopen with modifications and restaurants can reopen outdoor dining areas. New York City is expected to enter phase one of the state's reopening plan on Monday, Cuomo has previously said.

