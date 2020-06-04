Watch live: University officials testify before U.S. Senate on returning to school this fall

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The U.S. Senate committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions is holdings a hearing Thursday with top university officials about how to return students to college campuses safely in the fall.

The university officials include Mitchell Daniels, president of Purdue University, Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, Logan Hampton, president of Lane College, and Dr. Georges Benjamin, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association.

Some universities have already announced their plans for returning students to campus this fall after the coronavirus outbreak sent most students home early in the spring. Stanford University announced on Wednesday that it will modify its academic year schedule with some distance learning still in place and will rotate its students on campus each quarter.

Boston University said in May that it plans to have its own coronavirus testing program this fall for students, faculty and staff as part of a larger strategy to hold in-person classes on campus. Some universities, however, have opted for a mostly virtual fall semester out of fear of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

