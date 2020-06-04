Skip Navigation
Airlines

'We have to do more,' American Airlines CEO says about racial inequality

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • American's CEO Doug Parker says corporate leaders must do more to stem racial inequality.
  • The comments come as protests over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in police custody last month.
Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

More needs to be done to end racial inequality, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday.

As protests over the police killing of George Floyd sweep across dozens of U.S. cities, many top executives have said corporations need to do more to combat racial inequality in its various forms.

Fort Worth-based American, appointed Kenneth Charles in January as chief inclusion and diversity officer, a new role and department at the airline. American also has included implicit bias training for its staff, which number roughly 130,000.

"All that work, really important work, has had really [a] positive impact," Parker told CNBC in an interview. "What I think we are all seeing as a country is that those initiatives, while helpful, are insufficient and we need to do more."

Parker added that corporate leaders must be more "deliberate" to break down barriers.

"There are structural barriers in place that keep these disparities in place," he said. 