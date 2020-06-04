Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 11 points

Jobless claims data worse than expected

The Labor Department said 1.877 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, topping a Dow Jones estimate of 1.775 million. Continuing jobless claims rose sharply, nearly reaching 21.5 million. The data was released a day ahead of the department's monthly jobs report.

Big Tech falls, airlines surge

Shares of Facebook, Amazon and Netflix all dropped at least 0.7%. Alphabet and Apple closed lower by 1.73% and 0.86%, respectively. American Airlines, meanwhile, rallied 41.25% while Delta gained 13.73%. United Airlines closed 16.20% higher.

What happens next?