ZoomInfo rockets over 80% in first tech IPO of Covid-19 era

In the first tech IPO since the coronavirus shut down much of the U.S. economy, ZoomInfo soared over 80% in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday, underscoring investors' ongoing appetite for high-growth subscription software companies.

ZoomInfo, not to be confused with video chat provider Zoom Video, priced its IPO at $21 on Wednesday after previously raising the expected range to $19 to $20. As of early afternoon New York time, the stock was trading at around $38, valuing the company at about $15 billion. The offering reeled in over $900 million.

ZoomInfo's technology helps corporate sales and marketing teams with customer outreach, integrating with sales software tools from Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft and others. The company says it has more than 15,000 customers across all industries and estimates that it's going after a $24 billion market opportunity.

Even with businesses across the country closed, unemployment skyrocketing and gross domestic product expected to plunge by over 40% in the second quarter, cloud software companies have largely weathered the storm and, in many cases, even benefited. Twilio, ServiceNow, Okta and Coupa have all bounced back dramatically from the initial Covid-19 plunge and are now trading near record levels.