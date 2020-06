A US Postal worker delivers Amazon boxes outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 11, 2018 in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Amazon's surge in demand during the coronavirus crisis positions the e-commerce giant to top Wall Street's sales estimates for the second quarter, according to Deutsche Bank.

The firm hosted an e-commerce panel that concluded that Amazon's strength is here to stay, with upside to revenue projections.