Asia Pacific stocks set for muted open as Wall Street snaps winning streak

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a muted open after major stock indexes on Wall Street snapped their winning streak overnight.
Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,745 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,700. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,695.74.
Shares in Australia were also set to start their trading day little changed, with the SPI futures at 5,986, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,991.80.
Developments on economic stimulus as countries attempt to recover from the coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to be watched. The European Central Bank on Thursday announced an increase in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by 600 billion euros.
Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 slid about 0.3% to close at 3,112.35 while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.69% to finish its trading day at around 9,615.81 — the first decline in five sessions for both indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just above the flatline, advancing around 12 points to 26,281.82.
The moves on Wall Street came as the Labor Department said 1.877 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, higher than a Dow Jones estimate of 1.775 million. Investors will now look ahead to the Labor Department's monthly jobs report release, expected at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.
"Every single leading indicator for non-farm payrolls that we follow signal fewer job losses but a number of these reports saw only small improvements which means that non-farm payrolls, while better could miss expectations," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a note.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 96.677 following a slip from levels around 97.6 seen earlier.
The Japanese yen traded at 109.17 per dollar after weakening from levels below 108 earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6952 following its rise from levels below $0.68 seen earlier this week.