Asia Pacific stocks set for muted open as Wall Street snaps winning streak

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set for a muted open after major stock indexes on Wall Street snapped their winning streak overnight.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,745 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,700. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 22,695.74.

Shares in Australia were also set to start their trading day little changed, with the SPI futures at 5,986, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,991.80.

Developments on economic stimulus as countries attempt to recover from the coronavirus pandemic will likely continue to be watched. The European Central Bank on Thursday announced an increase in its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme by 600 billion euros.