Coronavirus relief talks to continue 'in good faith' after blowout jobs report, Pence says

Following a blowout jobs report, Vice President Mike Pence told CNBC on Friday that the Trump administration will have more "good faith" discussions with Democrats about coronavirus relief.

"Those discussions are ongoing," Pence said when asked on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" if the surprisingly strong economic numbers foreclosed the need to negotiate with Democrats on additional aid proposals.

"We're going to work in good faith to put the interests of the American families and American businesses first," Pence said.

"But what's absolutely essential about any additional recovery package is that we have the kind of pro-growth policies that President Trump has been advancing," the vice president added.

Pence's remarks came shortly after data from the Labor Department showed a staggering rise in employment and a decline in the jobless rate, defying expectations and suggesting an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is underway.

The U.S. added 2.5 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate fell to 13.3% from 14.7% in April. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting nonfarm payrolls to drop by 8.333 million and the unemployment rate to rise to 19.5%.

President Donald Trump immediately took a victory lap on the numbers, calling them "stupendous," "joyous," "STUNNING" and "INCREDIBLE" in a series of tweets. He plans to extend the celebration with a news conference in the White House Rose Garden at 10 a.m. ET.

But despite Trump's victory lap and Pence's optimistic tone, the administration's insistence on pursuing further aid indicates that there are lingering concerns about the economy even after May's gains.

Pence said that a payroll tax cut remains a necessity for sustaining an economic recovery, and added that "we're always mindful of inflation" in an era where the federal government has spent trillions of dollars as part of its efforts to blunt the impact of the virus.

More than 108,000 people in the U.S. have died from Covid-19 and more than 1.87 million cases have been counted, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Despite so-called "hot spots" for the virus, such as New York City, posting steady declines in new cases and hospitalizations, U.S. cases have been on a gradual rise since Memorial Day.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to get the American people through this pandemic, and we've done that and we'll continue to do that for families and small businesses, particularly businesses that have been severely impacted in our inner cities," Pence said.

Those include businesses "that have been subject to rioting and looting in recent days" amid the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

The vice president also took a shot at Trump's competitor in the 2020 election, saying the "only thing" that could threaten a recovery would be electing apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden in November.

