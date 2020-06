People wearing face masks look at a cellphone outside an Apple store during a May Day holiday in Shanghai on May 1, 2020.

Apple could be seeing a delayed boost from the stay-at-home period that much of the world found itself in during the pandemic, according to a new note from Credit Suisse.

The bank raised its price target on the stock, saying in a new note that it is seeing accelerated growth in the company's App Store.