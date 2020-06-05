QE infinity? The European Central Bank's emergency stimulus has no real end in sight

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, speaks to the media following a meeting of the ECB governing board at ECB headquarters on March 12, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The European Central Bank is expected to keep buying government bonds for the foreseeable future after slashing its own inflation forecasts until 2022.

Inflation can be described as a general increase in consumer prices and it's the ECB's mandate to ensure it stays "below, but close to, 2%." That task has been somewhat difficult in the aftermath of the sovereign debt crisis of 2011, and the recent shock from the coronavirus has wrecked the path of inflation even more.

"Emergency purchases will continue for a very long time," Marco Valli, the head of macro research at UniCredit, said in a note Thursday.

The ECB announced an emergency program in March to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Since then the central bank has been buying government bonds on more relaxed terms than before, to help prop up the euro area.

On Thursday, the ECB expanded that program — dubbed the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program) — in size to a total of 1.35 trillion euros ($1.53 trillion) and with the duration extended until June 2021.

Valli, from UniCredit, said he expects this termination date to be postponed. Other analysts are also of the opinion the ECB will keep buying government debt beyond June 2021.