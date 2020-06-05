European stocks look attractive after ECB's latest stimulus boost, traders say

Eyeing European equities?

That might just be warranted following the European Central Bank's 600 billion euro boost to its emergency stimulus package for the coronavirus pandemic, two traders said.

The ECB's move Thursday brought its total for its purchasing program to 1.35 trillion euros, or roughly $1.5 trillion.

"They're clearly sending a signal to the market," Gina Sanchez, founder and CEO of Chantico Global, told CNBC's "Trading Nation." "[ECB President Christine] Lagarde is standing ready to put some support under the market and they have managed to lower yields."

The central bank's actions have "definitely continued to support the rally that's been happening" in overseas equities, Sanchez said.

"Quite frankly, the fundamentals were already setting up to support that rally, so this is further support," she said. "They were ahead of the U.S. going into this, they have been ahead of the U.S. in testing, and so they should theoretically be ahead of the U.S. coming out of it. And we've finally seen [estimates] stop getting revised lower and start to stabilize. So the outlook for European equities generally is quite good."

Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, pointed out that the recent outperformance in European stocks comes after several years of lagging their U.S. counterparts.

"The one thing to really look at is the DAX," the German stock index, he said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.