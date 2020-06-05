From feeding students to soccer stars: How two brothers' food business helped their mom give up her grocery store job

Juggling a growing business venture with a day job is something brothers Simmy and Jhai Dhillon have become used to since launching a meal prep company a few years ago.

Simmy has just finished a degree in economics at the U.K.'s Bristol University and is due to start Google's graduate scheme as an associate account strategist in October.

While Jhai, who had played soccer for the youth team of English Premier League club Chelsea and was a professional player for Stevenage, currently works as an assistant tax advisor for audit firm EY, as well as playing semi-professionally for Hitchin Town.

But this isn't due to lack of success in their meal preparation business, called Rice n Spice, based in the south of England, which now counts soccer stars as clients. They include Leicester City player Demarai Gray and Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa — the world's strongest soccer player according to the stats on videogame "FIFA 20."

The business's growth even enabled the brothers' mom, Kal, to quit her job in a grocery store in December to start work with her sons.

It has come some way from what started out as a student venture in a college campus kitchen in 2017, when Simmy noticed something familiar to most who have been to university — "no one was really cooking very well, everyone was ordering Domino's" pizza.

So seeing a business opportunity he used his student overdraft to buy ingredients and started making fresh meals to sell out of his own kitchen, putting any money made back into the healthier takeout venture.

"I wasn't making much money at all because I was doing everything … I guess it wasn't very scalable," Simmy told CNBC.