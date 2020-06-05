Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Qualcomm, eBay & more

Goldman Sachs initiated UnitedHealth and Humana as buy and said it thinks the healthcare companies are well-positioned to navigate through the coronavirus crisis.

"The combination of record low healthcare utilization for traditional procedures and services caused by the COVID-19 outbreak with an anticipation for a bolus of consumption as restrictions ease has created a challenging period for Managed Care Organizations (MCOs). This dynamic coupled with severe and sharp unemployment poses risks from an enrollment and pricing perspective which is all playing out during an election year where the healthcare system will be in even greater focus. That said, we believe the MCOs by and large will be able to navigate this extraordinary window of time through investing in their offerings (and members) this year with an eye on disciplined pricing for next year."