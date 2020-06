Tom Lee, founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, thinks stocks that benefited from the economy reopening have more room to run even after skyrocketing from their March lows.

"The 'epicenter' groups, which are about 25% of the S&P 500 market cap, and are the most cyclically sensitive, they could be more than 60% of the gains we get in the next few months," Lee told CNBC's "Halftime Report" on Friday. "I would still be adding to the epicenter" names.