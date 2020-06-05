People are throwing away their stimulus debit cards by accident—here's how to replace yours for free

To get coronavirus stimulus payments to some individuals faster, the IRS began mailing prepaid debit cards to approximately 4 million people in May.

There was one problem with the agency's strategy, though: Recipients thought the cards — which came in unmarked envelopes from MetaBank, N.A., a bank many have never heard of — were scams, and some reportedly threw them away or destroyed them.

It had been well publicized that the economic impact payments, as the IRS refers to them, would come as either direct deposit or a paper check. That the IRS decided just a few weeks ago to issue some via debit card, less so. Add the countless warnings from IRS officials and media outlets about potential coronavirus scams, and some cards were thrown away without a second thought. Unfortunately for those recipients, the debit cards are legitimate stimulus payments worth potentially thousands of dollars, depending on the household.