UAE sovereign wealth fund Mubadala to invest $1.2 billion in India's Jio Platforms

Mubadala, a United Arab Emirates state investment company, is investing $1.2 billion in Indian telco and digital services firm Jio Platforms.

The sovereign wealth fund, which has a venture arm split across Abu Dhabi and San Francisco, is the sixth investor to back Jio Platforms in as many weeks.

Other backers include Facebook, which is pumping $5.7 billion into the company in exchange for a 9.9% stake, and U.S. private equity firms Silverlake, Vista, General Atlantic and KKR.

Mubadala's stake in Jio Platforms, a company valued at $65 billion, will be almost 1.9%.

The Mubadala investment in Jio Platforms comes as the state investment vehicle stalls on whether to invest in SoftBank's Vision Fund II.

Jio Platforms has amassed over 388 million 4G subscribers on its Jio Infocomm mobile network since launching in 2016.

Today it is India's top telco and it also has several apps, and other services in e-commerce and broadband.

"Jio offers mobile Internet for nearly free and tries to make money by up-selling subscriptions to their own versions of Spotify and Netflix," said Vishal Gulati, a venture capital investor at London firm Draper Esprit.