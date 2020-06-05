Tesla is headed to $1,000, trader says. Here's one way to ride the rally

Tesla shares have raced nearly 110% higher this year, and they could be gearing up for an even bigger rally.

Ascent Wealth Partners managing director Todd Gordon said more measured leadership at Tesla should give the stock even more momentum.

"We like the name," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "We think [CEO Elon Musk] has picked up a little bit of credibility here following the first launch of a privately funded space mission. This opens up all sorts of possibilities in terms of future exploration programs out of NASA so very interesting there and he seems to be a little bit more measured in his tweeting."

Upcoming earnings might also give the stock the thrust to push through the $1,000 mark – the shares currently trade at $875.

"Last quarter, Tesla crushed earnings," said Gordon. "We have earnings coming up here on July 22 so we still have a little ways to go. But if we take a look at the chart here, it's a very interesting technical formation."

Gordon sees an inverse head and shoulders pattern formed by a low surrounded by two higher lows. This suggests the reversal of a downtrend.