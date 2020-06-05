Treasury yields move higher ahead of U.S. jobs report

U.S. government debt prices were lower Friday morning ahead of a slew of key economic data releases.

At around 2 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading higher at 0.8418% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also rising to trade at about 1.6480%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. government bond yields had began to push higher Thursday after the European Central Bank announced higher-than-expected purchases of euro zone debt. However, Friday's focus will be on new U.S. nonfarm payrolls and unemployment figures due at 8.30 a.m. ET. There will also be new consumer credit figures at 3 p.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled for Friday.