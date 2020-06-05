The Trump administration wants to give workers a payroll tax cut. Experts question whether it could work

A "Now Hiring" sign advertising jobs at Lowe's is seen as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Homestead, Florida, U.S., April 17, 2020. Marco Bello | Reuters

Payroll tax cuts could be in the next round of coronavirus aid legislation, if President Donald Trump gets his way. Vice President Mike Pence reiterated the administration's support for the idea during a Friday morning interview on CNBC. "We've got to have a payroll tax cut," Pence said. "We've got to have the kind of pro-growth policies that will continue this economic recovery." The idea comes as lawmakers are poised to consider their next efforts to support the economy. House Democrats recently passed a bill that would include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks and an extension of the extra $600 per week in unemployment benefits to the end of January.

But that proposal would need to get past Senate Republicans. Payroll tax cuts were not in that bill. But it's an idea that the president has mentioned repeatedly.

How a payroll tax cut would work

What experts have to say about the idea

Payroll tax cuts are not the strongest financial aid strategy that lawmakers currently have on the table, for a couple of reasons, according to Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. The first issue is that it really exclusively benefits people who are working. "It's not targeted particularly well to those who need it the most," he said. The second issue is that, by cutting payroll taxes, "you are blowing an even bigger hole in the Social Security trust fund, which is already in trouble," Gleckman said. "This would make it significantly worse," he said.