Watch live: Former Vice President Joe Biden addresses strong jobs numbers

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, on Friday is expected to address the surprising May jobs numbers that indicate the largest U.S. employment gain ever.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.5 million in May, driving the unemployment rate down to 13.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected payrolls to decline by 8.3 million and the unemployment rate to rise to 19.5% from 14.7% in April.

The U.S. lost a record 20.5 million jobs in April.

The May employment gains were driven by the reopening of businesses nationwide, as most states began to scale back restaurant closures and lift public health restrictions set during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vice President Mike Pence addressed the economic growth on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" earlier Friday, during which he took aim at Biden's candidacy in the 2020 presidential election against President Donald Trump.

"The only thing that can slow this economic recovery is if Joe Biden," Pence said, "wins this November."

The coronavirus outbreak has spread to dozens of countries, with more than 6.6 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 391,588 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. There are at least 1.8 million cases in the United States and at least 108,211 deaths, Johns Hopkins data showed.

