WNBA reportedly considering 22-game season beginning late July

The Women's National Basketball Association is proposing a 22-game season, starting July 24, in a return to live play after postponing the season due to coronavirus, ESPN reported Thursday.

The restart plan is not "set in stone," sources told ESPN, but the league is looking at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which has four courts. No specifics about housing, Covid-19 testing and the play-offs have been released, according to the report.

Part of the plan includes players receiving 60% of their normal salaries due to the reduced season length, a source told ESPN. WNBA Executive Director Terri Jackson's told ESPN, "No decisions have been made." The league did not immediately return request for comment from CNBC.

The NBA on Thursday approved a plan that will see 22 of the NBA's 32 teams travel to Orlando, Florida, to resume the season and complete a playoff bracket, starting July 31, in Disney facilities. The NBA and Players' Union are still negotiating safety details, though players will be required to practice social distancing when outside the facilities and the league is planning to administer daily coronavirus testing.

The WNBA was originally slated to begin its season in mid May, according to the league's website.

