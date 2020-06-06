Coronavirus live updates: Brazil on the outs with WHO as America's reopening takes shape

As the global death of Covid-19 nears 400,000, U.S. health officials are keeping a close eye on caseloads and hospitalization rates as states continue to relax their lockdown measures and reopen different types of businesses.

U.S. cases have been climbing since Memorial Day, but New York City this week reached an optimistic milestone: on Friday, the city, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported zero coronavirus death for the day. That hasn't happened since March. NYC is slated to move into its first phase of reopening on Monday.

Still, the virus continues to spread quickly in parts of Latin America and Eastern Europe, according to the World Health Organization. Brazil's caseload and death rate are particularly stark, even as Reuters reports that President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to pull his country out of the WHO.

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Global cases: More than 6.76 million

Global deaths: At least 395,400

U.S. cases: More than 1.89 million

U.S. deaths: At least 109,000

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.