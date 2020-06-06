Senate proposal could provide as much as $10,000 per month to American families to weather coronavirus pandemic

Joseph Louis joins others in a protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system on May 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.

One generous proposal on Capitol Hill could put as much as $10,000 per month into American families' hands to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic.

In some ways, it's a nod to universal basic income, the concept of indefinitely providing people with a guaranteed amount of money per month. But the plan calls for providing the financial relief for only as long as the pandemic lasts.

The bill, named the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, was introduced in May by Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Ed Markey, D-Mass.

It calls for sending $2,000 per month to individuals and $4,000 to couples, as well as $2,000 per child for up to three children. Those earning under $120,000 would be eligible for support, though the payments would be reduced for income over $100,000.

This week, Harris accepted a Change.org petition signed by 1.2 million individuals in support of the idea. The senator said she plans to circulate the petition in a "Dear Colleague" letter with other Capitol Hill lawmakers.

The bill is just one proposal that has been floated to help cover Americans' expenses and get them back on their feet amid a widespread economic shutdown. But some critics say it would be too expensive.

Harris addressed the high level of spending the proposal would require this week in a webcast hosted by The Appeal, a news website.

"One of the things, first of all, that I find tiring is those who want to suggest, 'Oh, this is a lot of money,' when they're the same people who passed a tax bill benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations of America and are going to cause us to face a $1 trillion deficit as a result of it," Harris said.