How pro sports leagues plan to make a comeback during a pandemic

For most people, this coronavirus lockdown would be a whole lot easier if there were live sports to distract us. Professional sports have been out of commission since early March, when the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball announced they were halting all activities.

People are so desperate, the NFL draft drew record ratings for its first round, up 37% from last year. The NBA actually created a virtual H-O-R-S-E tournament that featured players from around the country, trying to replicate each others' shots.

But there are only so many made-for-Instagram contests one can watch before the insatiable desire for human competition needs to be met.

