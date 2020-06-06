Investors are missing out on black founders with great companies, says Incredible Health CEO

When Iman Abuzeid was raising her last round of financing, she stepped into a Silicon Valley venture firm in business casual attire and was immediately mistaken for a Postmates delivery driver.

Abuzeid, who trained as a physician before enrolling in a business degree in health care management, was getting ready to pitch her start-up, Incredible Health, when the investor asked her about his delivery. She didn't take a check from that venture firm, which she declined to name. But she was successful in pulling in $17 million to build software that makes it easier for hospital clients to hire medical personnel.

She's now one of a small number of venture-backed female black founders in the growing health-tech sector. She thinks that's a business mistake on the part of venture investors.

Abuzeid says the lack of diversity is more than a moral and human rights issue. It also makes good business sense to build teams that more closely represent the customers they aim to serve. Near 40 percent of Americans now belong to a racial or ethnic minority.

Abuzeid's company, Incredible Health, works with nurses. Approximately 20 percent of them come from minority backgrounds, and that number is only expected to increase. In health care, women represent 65 percent of the workforce and make 80 percent of the buying decisions -- but only represent 13 percent of the CEOs.

On the venture side, the numbers are even more stark. Black women typically net less than 1 percent of the billions in venture funding doled out to start-ups every year. By way of example, SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund has invested in more than 80 companies -- only two of which have a black founder or co-founder.

"Let's talk about how diversity drives financial performance," said Abuzeid at the start of our call. "Studies show that start-ups with diverse teams have higher revenue; they make decisions faster and better; and are more innovative."