Biden to meet privately with George Floyd's family, will record message for funeral

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. June 1, 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will go to Houston on Monday to pay his respects to the family of George Floyd, the Biden campaign said on Sunday.

"Vice President Biden will travel to Houston Monday to express his condolences in-person to the Floyd family. He is also recording a video message for the funeral service," campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement to NBC News.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, was initially expected to attend the private funeral in Houston on Tuesday, according to Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for Floyd's family. Instead, Biden will now meet with the family privately to offer his condolences without disrupting the services.

Floyd's funeral in Houston follows memorial services in Minneapolis on Thursday and another service in North Carolina on Saturday.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes despite Floyd's cries that he could not breathe. The fired officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Since Floyd's death, protests have erupted across the country and other parts of the world as people condemn racism and police brutality.