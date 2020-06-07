Coronavirus live updates: Malaysia to allow interstate travel starting June 10

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. appears to be going in "the right direction" despite a few "blips." New York saw its lowest daily death toll in eight weeks on Thursday and the number of daily deaths related to Covid-19 have been on a slow, steady decline from a high of nearly 800 people every day.

All 50 states eased some quarantine restrictions ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 25, and crowds of people, some without masks, have been seen at protests in recent weeks. U.S. cases are just now starting to rise as research shows that it can take anywhere from five to 12 days for people to show symptoms from the coronavirus.

Fauci said he has "no doubt" that Americans who aren't wearing face masks, especially in large crowds, are increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Global cases: More than 6.92 million

Global deaths: At least 400,243

U.S. cases: More than 1.92 million

U.S. deaths: At least 109,802

The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.