Coronavirus live updates: Malaysia to allow interstate travel starting June 10

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. appears to be going in "the right direction" despite a few "blips." New York saw its lowest daily death toll in eight weeks on Thursday and the number of daily deaths related to Covid-19 have been on a slow, steady decline from a high of nearly 800 people every day.
All 50 states eased some quarantine restrictions ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 25, and crowds of people, some without masks, have been seen at protests in recent weeks. U.S. cases are just now starting to rise as research shows that it can take anywhere from five to 12 days for people to show symptoms from the coronavirus.
Fauci said he has "no doubt" that Americans who aren't wearing face masks, especially in large crowds, are increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
9:18 a.m. ET — Hospitals across the United States are desperately trying to ramp up volume after seeing far fewer patients than usual for months.
Many hospitals canceled or delayed elective procedures in March and April to make space for Covid-19 patients. Because of that, hospitals were losing millions of dollars per day by just staying open. In April, the American Hospital Association estimated that hospitals were bleeding more than $50 billion per month.
The situation is improving as patients are starting to reschedule their procedures and overall volumes are increasing as the country reopens.
Some health systems can afford the hit, particularly if there aren't major flareups of Covid-19 in the fall and winter that will force them to suspend normal operations again. But others won't make it and industry experts expect to see more bankruptcies and consolidation in the months to come. —Christina Farr
9:01 a.m. ET — Malaysia said it would reopen nearly all economic activity and allow interstate travel starting June 10, Reuters reported.
The government will ease restrictions on social, education and religious activities in phases with health guidelines in place, and businesses will be allowed to return to normal operating hours. Entertainment centers, sports that involve close contact and events involving a large gathering of people will also not be allowed.
Malaysia had gradually reopened businesses over the past month with social distancing protocols, after shuttering all non-essential businesses and schools, banning public gatherings and restricting travel on March 18. —Melodie Warner
