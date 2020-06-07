Cyclical stocks — whose fortunes are tied to the recovery — could keep leading the way

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

It's no secret that Wall Street was quick to recognize that stocks like Chipotle, Amazon and Facebook represented a viable way to play the springtime work-from-home trade and had a hand in leading the Nasdaq Composite to a new record high before the S&P 500 or the Dow industrials.

But the summer months and a shift in coronavirus rules have produced a change in market leadership that threatens to temper the stay-at-home trade in favor of another group of equities.

Cyclical stocks — those that ebb and flow with the strength and weakness of the broader U.S. economy — are now back in the limelight.