These are challenging times — here's how to get free mental health assistance

As millions of people around the world are protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to sweep the nation. Many people are experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety as a result.

"The effect of racism and racial trauma on mental health is real and cannot be ignored," Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) said in a statement May 29.

And a new survey from the Centers for Disease Control confirms what many people have felt throughout the Covid-19 crisis: the pandemic is affecting our mental health in significant ways.

About one-third of Americans ages 18 and up reported feeling symptoms of anxiety and depression, according to the data, which came from the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) and the Census Bureau, and was collected from April 23 to May 19. About 46% of young people in the 18 to 29 age brackets reported these symptoms.

To put that in perspective, before the pandemic, only 11% of adults over 18 reported the same symptoms of anxiety and depression.

"We need to get ahead of flattening the mental health needs curve," Luana Marques, clinical psychologist and associate professor in the department of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and president of the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, tells CNBC Make It.

From therapy to coping mechanisms, here are some free and low-cost resources that can help you during this time:

(For help finding mental health resources, call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-NAMI or in a crisis, text "NAMI" to 741741. If you're in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.)