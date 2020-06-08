35 million stimulus checks are still outstanding. What you need to know if you're waiting for your money

The U.S. government has sent 159 million stimulus checks to Americans.

But there are still an estimated 30 million to 35 million payments yet to be issued, according to new data on the progress of the payments from the House Ways and Means Committee.

The stimulus checks — up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 per married couple, as well as $500 per child under 17 — were authorized by Congress with the CARES Act.

The money targets low- to middle-income individuals and families to help them with the financial pressures caused by the coronavirus and subsequent economic shutdown.

The government has been in the process of getting that money to Americans since April.

"The Trump Administration has delivered 159 million economic impact payments worth more than $267 billion to Americans in record time," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement last week.

The last time the government sent out stimulus money, it took more than two months to send out 800,000 payments, the Treasury Department noted.