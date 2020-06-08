As NYC reopens, Hudson Yards takes high tech precautions

As New York City reopens for business, so too will offices in the city's largest new real estate development, Hudson Yards.

It will not, however, be business as usual upon entry to 30 Hudson Yards, nor throughout the 2.6 million square-foot tower, nor any of the other office buildings in the complex.

Tenants will be scanned in several ways, using some of the latest identity technology.

While some essential workers have been there throughout the shutdown, the offices at the more than 100-story tower have been largely empty until now. Its developer, Related, is asking that its tenant clients stagger in-times, and they expect most will start with just 25% of their workforce and rise from there.

"The days of eight to eight zoom calls, it's really not that productive, and I think great creativity and innovation happens when people are together," said Jeff Blau, CEO of Related. "So I do think people ultimately come back to the office."

As workers come back to 30 Hudson Yards, they will be required to wear masks and will be greeted at the first escalator with instructions to stay at least three stair steps apart.

Once reaching the main lobby, workers will be required to go through a temperature scan. The IRIS-Q Thermography Device was specifically designed for flu screening and is used for large-scale temperature monitoring in crowded public places. It can detect individuals with fever immediately. There are 32 of these systems throughout the entire complex.

If a person's temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees, they are then re-tested on a hand scanner. If that confirms the reading, the worker must go home. While these scans may seem like the ultimate invasion of privacy, literally looking inside your body, Blau said they will not keep records of people turned away.