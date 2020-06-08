Japan stocks set to rise as U.S. jobs data bounces unexpectedly; oil prices jump

Stocks in were higher in Monday morning trade after U.S. jobs data released Friday had an unexpected jump, spurring hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 1.06% as shares of Fanuc gained 2.2%. The Topix index also rose 0.83%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 1.03%, with shares of automaker Hyundai Motor surging 2.7%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded more than 0.2% higher.

Markets in Australia are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Investors watched for reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs print, where the Labor Department said the economy stateside added 2.5 million jobs in May, a record. Economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a drop of more than 8 million.

"The US employment report was another one for the history books, with the biggest miss ever relative to expectations," Jason Wong, senior markets strategist at BNZ Markets, wrote in a note.

"The data are consistent with activity indicators that show a recovery in activity as US lockdowns eased, following the big hole in the economy in April, and give increased confidence that activity is on a clear path upward from here as restrictions have eased further," Wong said.

Meanwhile, data released over the weekend showed China's exports contracting in May as demand continued to be depressed by coronavirus lockdowns globally, according to Reuters. Still, the country posted a record trade surplus last month as imports dropped, Reuters reported.

The data came as markets in recent days have gotten a boost amid hopes of an economic recovery as lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are eased by authorities globally.