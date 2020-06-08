European markets head for mixed open, focus remains on pandemic and protests

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory Monday as markets weigh an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing global protests against racism.

London's FTSE is seen opening 16 points lower at 6,471, Germany's DAX is seen 3 points lower at 12,848, France's CAC 40 is expected to open 12 points higher at 5,204 and Italy's FTSE MIB is seen 113 points higher at the open, at 20,252, according to IG.

The choppy open expected for European markets marks a divergence from the largely positive trend seen in Asia and the U.S. Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher in Monday, and U.S. stock futures were slightly higher, after U.S. jobs data released Friday showed an unexpected jump, spurring hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Global protests against racism remain in focus too. People across the U.S. and around the world gathered in major demonstrations on Sunday against racism and police violence, marking the 13th consecutive day of protests since the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minnesota last month.

In Washington, D.C., tens of thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and near the White House Saturday in what was likely the city's largest demonstration yet.

In other news, a 14-day quarantine comes into force for any travelers arriving in the U.K. Monday. The move comes as most European countries continue to relax restrictions. Aviation and tourism chiefs have said the move will damage their industries and some airlines are considering a legal challenge to the quarantine measures.

There are no major earnings or data releases Monday.

