Merck CEO: I was one of 'a few inner city black kids' who rode a bus 90 minutes to a better school—and it changed my life

Kenneth Frazier's resume is impressive.

Not only does he have a degree from Harvard Law School, but he climbed the corporate ranks at pharmaceutical giant Merck to hold positions from senior vice president and general counsel to president and now CEO and chairman of the board.

Frazier, 65, also sits on boards including Weill Cornell Medicine, Exxon Mobil Corporation and Cornerstone Christian Academy in Philadelphia and is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society and Council of the American Law Institute to name a few.

His success has made him a thought leader on topics ranging from developing a coronavirus vaccine to what it means to be black in America. And Frazier says he would not be where he is without the educational opportunities he was afforded as a kid.

"I get to sit on CNBC and have this conversation with you because of one fundamental reason," Frazier told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on June 1.

"And that was when I was growing up in the inner city of Philadelphia, the social engineers in Philadelphia at the time — when [Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] was leading the protest in the 1960s — for reasons I don't yet understand, decided to take a few inner city black kids, put them on a bus [and] make them ride 90 minutes to different schools to get a rigorous education."

Being bused to a better school changed his life, Frazier said.

"I know for sure — that would put my life on a different trajectory," he said. It "was that someone intervened to give me an opportunity to close that opportunity gap."