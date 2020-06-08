Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Boeing, Moderna, Dunkin' Brands & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • RBC raised its price target on Amazon to $3,300 from $2,700.
  • Seaport initiated Boeing as buy.
  • Barclays initiated Moderna as overweight.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded American Express to neutral from overweight.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Michaels to overweight from neutral.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Dunkin' Brands to overweight from sector weight.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded G-III Apparel and PVH to equal weight from overweight.
  • Needham upgraded Zillow to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America upgraded JetBlue to neutral from underperform.
An employee places donuts in a box for a customer at a Dunkin' Donuts Inc. location in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

RBC raised its price target on Amazon to $3,300 from $2,700

RBC raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said the company was primed to be a structural winner as consumers continue to flock to the e-commerce giant.

"We conducted our 8th annual U.S. Online Shopping Survey, with a primary focus on Amazon. ... COVID-specific results clearly support the idea that Online Retail is a Structural Winner from the COVID Crisis. And AMZN-specific results clearly support the idea that AMZN is likely the best global play off of Online Retail."

Read more about this call here.

Seaport initiated Boeing as buy

Seaport said in its initiation of the stock that it thinks the bad news is priced in and said the company was an attractive investment.

"Initiating coverage of Boeing with a Buy and $277 PT. What's not being reflected in the stock is that: 1) BA's 'normal' FCF could peak at >$18/shr or higher; 2) the likelihood BA's P/FCF multiple expands to 15-17x as investors start discounting midcycle vs. late cycle currently; and 3) there are risks ahead, however, absent another COVID-19 wave, we think the worst is now being priced in."