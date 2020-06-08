Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Boeing, Moderna, Dunkin' Brands & more

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
RBC raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said the company was primed to be a structural winner as consumers continue to flock to the e-commerce giant.
"We conducted our 8th annual U.S. Online Shopping Survey, with a primary focus on Amazon. ... COVID-specific results clearly support the idea that Online Retail is a Structural Winner from the COVID Crisis. And AMZN-specific results clearly support the idea that AMZN is likely the best global play off of Online Retail."
Seaport said in its initiation of the stock that it thinks the bad news is priced in and said the company was an attractive investment.
"Initiating coverage of Boeing with a Buy and $277 PT. What's not being reflected in the stock is that: 1) BA's 'normal' FCF could peak at >$18/shr or higher; 2) the likelihood BA's P/FCF multiple expands to 15-17x as investors start discounting midcycle vs. late cycle currently; and 3) there are risks ahead, however, absent another COVID-19 wave, we think the worst is now being priced in."