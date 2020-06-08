Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Boeing, Moderna, Dunkin' Brands & more

An employee places donuts in a box for a customer at a Dunkin' Donuts Inc. location in Los Angeles, California.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

RBC raised its price target on the stock to a Street high and said the company was primed to be a structural winner as consumers continue to flock to the e-commerce giant.

"We conducted our 8th annual U.S. Online Shopping Survey, with a primary focus on Amazon. ... COVID-specific results clearly support the idea that Online Retail is a Structural Winner from the COVID Crisis. And AMZN-specific results clearly support the idea that AMZN is likely the best global play off of Online Retail."

Read more about this call here.