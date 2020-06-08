Saudi Arabia says there is 'no room whatsoever' for non-compliance over OPEC+ production cuts

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia said on Monday that the success of the energy alliance's latest production cuts relies on all members complying with the terms of the deal.

It comes shortly after OPEC and non-OPEC allies, often referred to as OPEC+, agreed to extend its deepest round of production cuts in history to take roughly 10% of oil supplies off the market through to the end of next month.

"We have no room whatsoever for lack of conformity," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Those that failed to conform to the OPEC+ deal in May and June should compensate with extra cuts from July through to September, Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said via a translator that he fully agreed with his Saudi counterpart. "I can say that overall conformity levels are extremely high, considering the magnitude of the cuts and how bad the situation is."

"We have spent a lot of time discussing full conformity and how this will be compensated because the success of the deal and the success of our efforts rests on all countries doing their part," he added.

International benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $42.07 a barrel on Monday afternoon, down around 0.6%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures stood at $38.98, over 1.3% lower.

Both contracts pared gains after rising to their highest level since March 6 earlier in the session, climbing to $43.41 and $40.44, respectively.