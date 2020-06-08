Researchers work on the next generation of wireless charging for electric vehicles and mobile devices

The next generation of electric vehicles may charge their batteries wirelessly over a magnetic field. WiTricity

When Nikola Tesla developed alternating current electricity (the sort that flows from modern wall sockets) in the late 1800s, he never imagined that powerlines would someday come to crisscross the globe. He went on to devise devices that could transmit power wirelessly and dreamed of a global network that would supply machines everywhere with power and information. "All railroads will be electrified," he said in a 1926 interview with the magazine "Collier's." "But "perhaps the most valuable application of wireless energy will be the propulsion of flying machines, which will carry no fuel." Tesla was half right. Today's cellphone networks allow cable-free communication, but a worldwide web of wireless power remains elusive — and likely impossible in the form that he imagined. Nevertheless, companies such as the Massachusetts-based WiTricity and Israeli start-up Electron, as well as academic teams, continue to work toward a world with fewer wires, one that realizes specific aspects of Tesla's vision. But to go mainstream, wireless charging will need international standards and more flexible implementations. Both are under way. Charging while parking will likely be coming to consumer vehicles in 2022, for instance. More versatile technology exists in the lab too. Standard wireless charging approaches work best between two objects at a fixed distance, but in April a Stanford team announced a system capable of efficiently transferring power to a moving device within arm's length — technology that could someday help cut power cords at home and on the road. "This will attract a lot of interest from industry," says Younes Ra'di, a researcher at the City University of New York who has demonstrated the same technique independently of the Stanford group. This research "created a new direction in designing wireless power transfer that could help build a new generation of wireless power transfer systems."

The transmission tower at Wardenclyffe, in Shoreham, Long Island. Constructed in 1905, the Wardenclyffe facility was based on Nikola Tesla's revolutionary idea to build a global network of wireless power stations. This 1904 photo was taken to show J. P. Morgan, whom Tesla asked to provide the additional funds he needed to finish the tower. Source: Marc Seifer Archives | Wikimedia Commons

Electromagnetic waves carry energy as well as information, so there's no theoretical reason that telecom companies couldn't beam power around like they do cat videos and music. But practical challenges abound. Long-range power-transfer experiments typically involve beams of microwaves focused tightly on a receiver — imagine charging a solar panel with a laser pointer — that don't scale well to millions of devices. Over short distances, however, a different approach makes widespread wireless charging more practical. A magnetic field vibrating at one special frequency can make a nearby magnetic field wobble in response, much as belting out the right pitch can shatter a wineglass. Through this effect, one magnetic coil can drive an electric current in a device attached to a partner coil, as a team of MIT researchers demonstrated in 2007, improving on ideas Tesla pioneered. The group spun off the technology into a start-up company in Watertown, Massachusetts, WiTricity, whose charging coils have since found their way into a laptop and electric vehicles. The technique delivers high amounts of power with cablelike efficiency, but the link between the coils can be delicate. Disturbing the system changes the frequency of the magnetic vibration, breaking the wireless connection. "If you move the transmitter or receiver even a little bit, you lose the effect," Ra'di says.

WiTricity aims to deploy magnetic coils that can be buried in parking spots to charge electric vehicles without the need to plug in. WiTricity

In 2017 and 2018, two groups, one at Stanford University and another headed by Ra'di independently, stumbled upon similar workarounds. Inspired by a theoretical concept from optics, they set up the transmitter and receiver in such a way that the two units functioned together as one entity. When one side moves (changing the ideal vibration frequency), the shift provokes a near-instant reaction from its partner, explains Sid Assawaworrarit, one of the Stanford researchers. This flexibility lets the system exploit physical laws to swiftly and automatically seek the most efficient frequency, no software or manual adjustments required. But it was a power hog. For every watt the groups pumped into the transmitter, only around a tenth of a watt reached the receiver. Now the Stanford group has solved that problem too, according to research published in "Nature Electronics." A redesigned amplifier has let them transmit 10W (more than enough to charge a phone or tablet) over 2 ft with 92% efficiency. More significantly, they got the same performance at closer distances, as well as when Assawaworrarit swung one of the 2-ft-wide coils back and forth as fast as he could. He says that the system would transmit power even if one coil were zooming by at 200 mph, according to simulations. Ra'di calls such performance "amazing," especially when compared with more rigid systems that work best at one single distance, or inefficient systems where most of the power is lost. "That's a really huge step forward," he says.

Stanford researchers Sid Assawaworrarit (right) stands with his collaborator, Professor Shanhui Fan, in front of two magnetic coils that can wirelessly transmit 10W of power at any distance up to 2 ft, even while moving. Mark Shwartz/Stanford University

The transmitter effectively creates a similarly sized bubble of energy that can charge any coil-equipped device in range, and requires little power to maintain. These features lend themselves to a range of potential applications, from electrified highways to factories where mobile robots never need to stop and charge. Ra'di, for his part, imagines walking in the door at the end of the day and flopping onto the couch to charge his phone, rather than dashing to the wall to plug it in. And the system could handle much more power using off-the-shelf parts, according to Assawaworrarit. A bigger challenge to scaling up would be the hassle of installing large enough coils. Filling a room with wireless energy, for instance, would require covering most of the floor.

Commercializing new technology

Moreover, the road from the lab bench to the real world is long and winding, as Alex Gruzen, WiTricity's CEO knows all too well. He calls the adaptive charging approach "elegant" and applauds the groups' work as moving in a "great direction," but suggests that simpler solutions are already nearing commercialization — especially for electric cars. Electric vehicles are becoming a major market, and keeping them charged will require installing tens of millions of charging stations collectively, worth nearly $50 billion by 2030 (up from about $5 billion today), according to a McKinsey & Co. report. Wireless parking places, if they work well with a variety of vehicles, are primed to be part of the gold rush. WiTricity's charging coils, which China chose for its national wireless standard in May, can reach parked electric sports cars and SUVs alike with clearance ranging from 4 in.–10 in., Gruzen says, without significantly adjusting their frequency. Charging vehicles in motion is on the table with existing technology too, since the distance between a car's carriage and the road stays fairly constant. Fellow wireless charging company Qualcomm Halo, which WiTricity acquired last year, has built a 300-ft test track in France that can charge cars driving at highway speeds. And Israeli start-up Electreon is electrifying short stretches of road in Israel and Sweden.