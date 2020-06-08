Watch live: Democrats unveil police reform bill as George Floyd protests continue

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Top Democratic lawmakers House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and members of the Congressional Black Caucus unveil a police reform bill on Monday in response to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement.

Floyd died of asphyxiation in Minneapolis on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground, pushing his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd was handcuffed and facing down.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder while three other officers involved have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

As demonstrators continue to protest Floyd's death, several lawmakers have been calling for police reform.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a national ban on chokeholds by law enforcement. "There should be a national ban on excessive force by police officers. There should be a national ban on chokeholds. Period," Cuomo said in a statement released last week.

Other lawmakers, like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, have called for some police departments to lose federal funding.

"Every police department violating people's civil rights must be stripped of federal funding," Sanders said in a tweet on June 4.

