New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding his daily news conference on the Covid-19 outbreak following more than a week of nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

On Friday, Cuomo said the number of coronavirus deaths in New York state hit an all-time low since the beginning of the outbreak. The number of lives lost from the virus was 42 on Thursday, marking the lowest daily death toll in eight weeks. The state also reported its lowest number of total hospitalizations to date, according to Cuomo.

Since the height of the state's outbreak in late March and early April when close to 800 people were dying every day, the number of daily deaths related to Covid-19 has been on a slow, steady decline, according to state health department data.

Last week, the governor said New York would expand its testing criteria to include the tens of thousands of people who participated in recent Floyd protests. His death at the hands of Minneapolis police May 25 has sparked international demonstrations that have drawn tens of thousands of protesters in cities across the world. Cuomo said last week the protests drew about 20,000 people in New York City alone and approximately 30,000 across the state.

