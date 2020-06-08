Watch live: World Health Organization holds press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 7 million people worldwide and has killed at least 403,267, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The organization said last week that it's resuming its trial of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug backed by President Donald Trump to combat the deadly coronavirus, after temporarily halting research over safety concerns.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board decided there was no reason to discontinue the international trial after reviewing available data on the drug, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference Wednesday at the agency's Geneva headquarters.

World health officials also said that there's no evidence Covid-19 has mutated in any way that would meaningfully change how quickly it spreads or how severely it can harm humans.

In late May, Trump announced that the United States will cut its ties with and end funding for the World Health Organization. He has repeatedly criticized the WHO's response to the coronavirus, which has hit the U.S. worse than any other country.

The coronavirus has infected more than 1.9 million people in the U.S. and has killed at least 110,514, according to Hopkins data.

