Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, April 26, 2020.

New York City — once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic — kicked off its reopening process on Monday. The news comes as several metrics point to increasing restaurant bookings, hotel occupancy rates rising along with driving around the country. " What is clearly happening is the excitement of reopening is allowing a lot of these companies that have been casualties of Covid to come back and come back in force, " said Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman and CEO of the Duquesne Family Office, on CNBC's " Squawk Box ."

Shares of Delta and United gained 8.23% and 14.84%, respectively, as optimism around the economic reopening made travel stocks more attractive. Cruise line operators Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line advanced 15.81% and 19.75%, respectively. Netflix — a stock that benefited from people staying at home — slid 0.3%.

Job openings data and small-business optimism number are set for release Tuesday. Chewy, GameStop and Tiffany are also scheduled to report earnings.

