What to watch today: Dow set to build on Friday's 829 point surge

AstraZeneca (AZN) contacted Gilead Sciences (GILD) last month about a merger between the two drugmakers, according to a Bloomberg report. Other reports said AstraZeneca is no longer interested in pursuing such a deal, however. Users of Apple's (AAPL) Apple Card will soon be offered the option of paying for iPads, Macs, and AirPods in monthly, interest-free installments, according to Bloomberg. Apple Card users already have that option for iPhone purchases. Malaysia's new finance minister told Reuters that $3 billion would not be enough to settle the case involving Goldman Sachs (GS) and sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. The country's former prime minister said in December that Goldman had offered more than $1 billion, to accusations that Goldman had misled investors over $6.5 billion in bond sales. Recreational vehicle maker Thor Industries (THO) reported fiscal third-quarter profit of 43 cents per share, compared to expectations of a quarterly loss. Revenue also beat forecasts. Thor said it was able to adjust its cost structure to deal with the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also said sales began to improve in May as dealerships reopened. PG&E (PCG) plans to raise $5.75 billion through public offerings of stock and equity units to help fund its emergency from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. That's in addition to about $3.25 billion in private stock sales.

