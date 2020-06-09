Amazon to $3,300? Two traders on how the stock rallies 30% to new highs

There's a new biggest Amazon bull on Wall Street.

RBC Capital doubled down on its outperform rating Monday and raised its price target to $3,300 from $2,700, implying 31% upside.

The firm is not the only one backing more gains for Amazon. Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said the company still has the potential to expand its business.

"The key takeaway from the RBC report was that these top three categories that the consumer is interested in – apparel, [consumer packaged goods] and groceries -- are the least penetrated by online and Amazon has this enormous potential now to actually increase its footprint in all sorts of retail that it wasn't able to before," Schlossberg told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.

He added that investors should treat the stock as a "long-term buy" after its 37% rally this year.

"It may be a little overvalued as far as the stock price goes, but I just would never want to be short the stock for the time being. They continue to execute better than almost anybody in the world right now across multiple business regions," Schlossberg said.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said recent gains have been even more impressive beneath the surface.

"The rally since April for Amazon marked a very important breakout through 18 months of resistance dating back to September of 2018. So, following such an extended period of little progress for the stock, we see the runway for additional upside and we think the stock is going to be rewarded given the bullish macro backdrop as well," Wald said during the same segment.